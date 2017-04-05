April is Autism Awareness Month

Supporting Autism Awareness is as easy as going on a walk.



WALKdo is the biggest event for the Southern Minnesota Autism Awareness Coalition. The money raised from the walk is put back into the group so they can bring in speakers and put on workshops for families touched by autism in our region. While everyone is welcome to join, the coalition encourages people to form teams to try to raise money for autism awareness.



"Sometimes families will get teams together so if they have a child on the spectrum they maybe all have t-shirts with the child's name on it and we do have two prizes for the two teams that raise the most money," Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition Chair Robin Boeke said.



WALKdo will take place at the River Hills Mall in Mankato April 23 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., there is no need to register prior to the walk.

