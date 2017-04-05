Bomb Squad Clears Unattended Bag at Twin Cities Airport

Police have given the all-clear after a bomb squad checked out an unattended bag found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The airport said in a tweet that police determined the bag did not contain anything hazardous, and that all areas of the airport were now open.

Part of the airport mall at Terminal 1 was cleared and shut down Wednesday afternoon while police investigated the bag.

Airport spokesman Pat Hogan says the bag was left unattended at a restaurant beyond the security gates. Hogan said flights were not affected.

-KEYC News 12