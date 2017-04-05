Dayton Orders Flags at Half-Staff

In honor and remembrance of John Glenn, and in accordance with the proclamation issued Wednesday afternoon by President Donald Trump, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all U.S. flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Thursday, April 6, 2017, the day of interment, at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota.

On December 8, 2016, John Herschel Glenn, Jr. a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps, NASA astronaut, and a United States Senator from Ohio, died at the age of 95. He was the first American to orbit the Earth on February 20, 1962. John Glenn was honored with more than 15 medals and awards, including the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

