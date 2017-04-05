Schoper Switches to Softball at MSU

All-state pitcher Lexi Schoper is trading in her sneakers for cleats. The former Scarlet stand-out suited up for the MSU women's basketball team this winter appearing in 14-games averaging 4.2 minutes a contest. Wednesday, the MSU Athletic Department announced Schoper will no longer play basketball for MSU and will play for the softball team instead. As a senior in high school, Schoper won a class AAA state title with Mankato West in 2016. The MSU freshman will have four years of eligibility remaining and will not play this season. The Mavericks softball team is currently ranked 18th in the NFCA coaches poll.