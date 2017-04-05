Ries Closing in on MSU Record

Mankato pitcher Coley Ries continues to make her mark on the diamond for the purple and gold. On Tuesday, the former Mankato East stand-out tossed a complete game against the University of Sioux Falls, striking out nine batters while giving up just two runs on six hits. The Mavericks senior is 15-2 this season and with Tuesday's win, Ries now has 93 wins in her career at MSU. The Maverick now ranks 2nd all-time at Minnesota State in career wins. The former Cougar is just 4-games away from tying MSU's all-time record.