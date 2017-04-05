Seeing The World In One Place

You don't have to board a plane to take a trip around the world, as the MSU-Mankato Kearney International Center provides a chance to explore dozens of cultures this Sunday, April 9.



The annual Mankato Area International Festival will take over the Centennial Student Union... this year focusing on the theme of music from around the globe.

The day will feature music from East Asia, Middle East, Europe and Blues music.

Besides hearing tunes, there will more than 20 booths with food, a fashion show and chance to explore children's games from around the world.

Festival Chair Nicketa Coombs said, "One of the most important points is that it's okay to be different and we can be respectful, we can be accepting and we can enjoy all of our cultures in the same area ."

Festival Co-Chair Tahir Farooqi said, "Having a chance to get people to understand your culture, taste your food from your culture and to tell them this is kind of what I wear when I’m back home. This is what I kind of eat."



It starts at 11:00 Sunday morning with a Native American ritual and a flag parade and runs through 4 p.m.

Link: http://www.mnsu.edu/international/festival/

--KEYC News 12