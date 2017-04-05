Safe Bar Initiative Looks to Add More to Effort

A large importance is placed on keeping bar goers in Mankato safe. Now there is even more of an incentive for bars to look out for their patrons.



For two years the Committee Against Domestic Violence has collaborated with public safety and area bars to have the Safe Bar Initiative in place, training bar and liquor establishment staff to notice signs of a potential sexual assault and then intervene before that happens.



"It's absolutely a prevention based effort. We know from statistical and national data that sexual assaults often happen in communities where there are college campuses, often involving alcohol related incidents and so we knew that it was an identified need in our community," Committee Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Jason Mack, said.



A recent ordinance now furthers the effort. Mankato Liquor and Beer Licensing Chapter 4 ordinance offers an additional 5% off the licensing fee if bars meet all of the following criteria met.

- Have an operational camera system in place and share footage with Public Safety when requested.

- Maintain and share a "do not admit" list with Public Safety when requested.

- Have all managerial staff trained in a DPS approved Bystander Intervention program.



"Bystander intervention is about not just sexual assault and about not just bars but community wide in all kinds of contexts, how can we as individuals step up to help keep each other safe and to help keep reduced violence in our community and really get the message out there that yes we're aware of it happening but we're doing something about it," CADA Sexual Violence Program Team Lead Kimberly Phifer, said.



PUB 500 is currently the only bar in Mankato fully involved in the Safe Bar Initiative, something CADA hopes will change.



"We are looking to work with other bars, we're trying to expand those efforts. We're currently working with the Wine Café to get them onboard and our plan is to hopefully train around a bar a month for the next couple of months to get people on board," Mack said.



They don't want to stop there. Any individual in the community who's interested is welcome to take part in the free 90 minute training.

--KEYC News 12.