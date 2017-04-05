The election was a shock for so many who thought Hillary Clinton couldn't possibly lose the 2016 Presidential race.

Now a group of Mankato area residents is doing what they can to oppose the Trump Administration.



Sitting in the back room at the Wow! Zone, these two dozen individuals want to be the launching pad for activism against the new administration.

At the moment though, they're finding comfort just knowing that they're not alone in feeling that this whole thing turned out in a way few expected.



The whole thing started with just a few Facebook posts and email thread by former Mankato City Council member Jason Mattick.

The mission is well established, and very simple.



The activism may come later, but for now it's just about being together with like-minded individuals.

If you're interested, you can contact them through their Indivisible: Greater Mankato group on Facebook.

-- KEYC News 12.