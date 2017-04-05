Mavericks Extend Win Streak and Stay Perfect in NSIC Play

The 21st-ranked MSU baseball team returned to Mankato Wednesday afternoon. The Mavericks played host to Concordia St. Paul in a NSIC double-header. In game one, Dalton Roach finished with 9 strike-outs and registered his 5th win of the season, Tommy McDonald added a grand slam in the bottom of the 1st and the Mavs dominated on their way to the 12-2 win. The purple and gold took care of business in game two as well, earning the 8-2 win. MSU's won 17 straight and improves to 21-4, 16-0 in NSIC action.