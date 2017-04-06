Marshall Man Killed In Car Accident

A Marshall man is killed, and a woman is airlifted following a single vehicle accident in Yellow Medicine County.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. yesterday.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Byron Dean Iverson, of Marshall, was northbound on Highway 59, when the vehicle left the roadway and vaulted over a driveway access. It then rolled and came to rest on its roof.

Iverson was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 53-year-old Gigi Marie Alter, of Cottonwood was airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud with non-life threatening injuries.