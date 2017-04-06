Union Alleges Discrimination In Minneapolis Hospital Layoffs

Workers laid off or displaced in a recent belt-tightening move by Hennepin County Medical Center are alleging discrimination.

The workers presented a union lawsuit and a petition to the Minneapolis hospital's chief executive Wednesday.

Union spokeswoman Jennifer Munt says a disproportionate share of laid-off or reassigned union employees are minorities, women or older workers.

The hospital issued a statement saying it's confident its process was fair and that its layoffs complied with all labor agreements and seniority requirements.

The hospital earlier this year announced layoffs of about 200 full- and part-time workers. Officials cited lean revenue and inadequate reimbursements from state and federal insurance programs.

The union wants a temporary injunction against the layoffs and job transfers. A court hearing is scheduled April 18.