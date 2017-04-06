Texas Man Charged After Stealing Vehicle, Leading Police On Pursuit Through Jackson County

A Texas man is charged after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit through Jackson.

Police tried to stop a vehicle Sunday, on Highway 71 in Jackson for speeding and careless driving. The vehicle eventually crashed at the intersection of Jackson County Road 36 and 39.

The driver, 19-year-old Kent Beckett, of Texas, then fled on foot.

With the help of a K-9, officials were able to locate and arrest Beckett.

He’s being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Further investigation found that Beckett was driving a stolen vehicle from Milford, Iowa. The vehicle was totaled following the crash.

Beckett is charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and careless driving. Additional charges through Dickenson County are expected.