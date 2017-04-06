One Year Later: Waseca Inches Closer To Fundraising Goal For Tink Larson Grandstand

It's been one year since a fire destroyed the iconic Tink Larson grandstand in Waseca, and now with the help of donations the community is inching closer to its goal of rebuilding.

311 donors have stepped forward with a total of over $1.2 million dollars raised toward the rebuild of the grandstand...bringing them closer to their fundraising goal of nearly $1.8 million dollars.

Among the generous donors are the Minnesota Twins, gifting $100,000 and the Waseca VFW donating $25,000 dollars.

Authorities still don't know who was responsible for starting the fire that engulfed the grandstand on the evening of April 6, of 2016.

Plans for the future grandstand include 200 seats for spectators, street level access to a welcome plaza, a press box and open sight lines to the field.