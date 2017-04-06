Owners Of Meyer And Sons Looking To Sell Their Building

The owners of Meyer and Sons are seeking to purchase the land for their building so that can move forward with selling the property.

According to city documents, Meyer and Sons entered into an agreement with the City of Mankato to lease the land back in 1984.

Owners Ross and Kim Carlson are looking to sell the building but first, have to buy the land to make the sale.

Documents say there are three interested buyers for the property.

The land has been valued at $130,000.

The item is scheduled to be discussed at Monday night's Economic Development Authority meeting.

Earlier this year, Meyer and Sons discontinued the sales–side of the business, while focusing on their appliance service and repair business.

The business has been part of the Mankato area since 1931.

--KEYC News 12