MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Hospice Family Fundraiser To Benefit Patients, Families In Region

Kim Rotchadl, Volunteer Coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Hospice Family Fundraiser coming up on Friday, April 21 at the Verizon Wireless Performing Arts Center. The event celebrates the mission of Hospice and Palliative Care in our region and helps provide services, programs and bereavement support to patients and their families.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with appetizers, silent auction and music by member so the Mankato Symphony Orchestra, followed by a brief program at 8:10 p.m.

Reservations are $100 per person and are required, as space is limited. Reservations will not be accepted the night of the event. To reserve your seat, click here.