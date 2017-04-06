Ceylon Man Faces Charges For Touching Girl Inappropriately

A Ceylon man is arrested for allegedly touching a 10–year–old girl that he knew.

According to a criminal complaint, 23–year–old Jacob Hatfield entered a home of someone he knew through an unlocked door.

The young girl was sleeping at the time.

The rest of the house woke up to her screaming.

A witness claims to have seen Hatfield run out the front door.

The girl said Hatfield had touched her inappropriately.

Hatfield has denied going to the victim's house.

He faces one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first degree burglary.

Both are felonies that can carry up to 25 years in prison.

His next court appearance is set for April 10.

-KEYC News 12