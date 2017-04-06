Grieving Family Pushes To Stop Distracted Driving

In 2015, distracted driving caused almost 75 deaths and more than 7,650 injuries in Minnesota.

One of those deaths was a New Prague man who died just outside his home.

Joe Tikalsky's son Greg Tikalsky said, "I can remember my dad under a blanket lying in the ditch, or I can honor his memory by trying to make changes, and one option seems a lot better than the other."

The family of Joe Tikalsky has dedicated themselves to fighting distracted driving after a driver texting on her phone took his life just steps away from his home in October 2015.

"Walking along the shoulder of the road to get his newspaper and he was struck and killed before he reached his mailbox," said Greg Tikalsky.

Even though any fatal accident is difficult for law enforcement, for Le Sueur County Sheriff Dave Tietz, this had a harder sting.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Dave Tietz said, "It's really difficult when the deceased individual is a friend, and a neighbor like Joe was to me."

It's an easy temptation while you're driving, to reach down to check for the latest call, text or status, but just those few seconds away from the road can have devastating impacts, and starting next week, law enforcement's going to be cracking down on distracted driving.

Minnesota DPS Office Of Traffic Safety Director Donna Berger said, "More than 300 law enforcement agencies from around the state that are going to be working overtime hours to focus on stopping this behavior."

Joe's granddaughter, Sylvie Tikalsky, is taking that message to her high school classmates, who sometimes need it the most.

Sylvie Tikalsky said, "It just seems like that's just the norm. That's what everybody does, and we just need to break that habit from people because I don't want another family member of a different family to lose their life."

One of her tactics is sleeves called CELLslips that when driving smartphones are placed inside, blocking incoming calls and texts and removing that temptation.

The two week distracted driving campaign starts April 10. It runs through April 23.

--KEYC News 12