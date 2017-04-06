One Year After The Fire: Rebuilding Tink Larson Grandstand

It's been one year since a fire destroyed the iconic Tink Larson grandstand in Waseca. Now, the community is stepping up to the plate and helping them rebuild.



"It's been one year today since the fire took place so hopefully, we can have it done and ready to go by next year," Larson said.



The legend himself says he's hopeful now that supporters have raised more than $1.2 million to rebuild the grandstand, putting them in the home-stretch of their nearly $1.8 million goal.



"We've very thankful for all the generous people and organizations and businesses that have donated to the rebuilding," Larson said.



Among the very generous donors are the Minnesota Twins, that gifted $100,000, hoping fans will pack these stands once again.



"We're just very happy that we've had so many people willing to offer some of their help, whether it's from $5 up to $100," Larson said.



Future plans for the grandstand include handicap-accessible street level access to a welcome plaza, 200 stadium seats, a press box, and open sight lines to the field.



"We're hopeful with the money we've raised so far, and the money that we hope to get yet, and with the in-kind help, it's going to be a goal and we're going to have it done by the end of this year," Larson said.



Larson says next month they will start reviewing bids so they can start construction by July.

He credited Chairman Duane Rathmann for giving them the hope for a new season next year.



"The closer we get to getting things finalized, the more excited we get," Larson said.



Investigators believe the fire was arson, but the cause still hasn't been determined.

Waseca Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved.

If you'd like to donate and help the Tink Larson Grandstand rebuild, you can go to their website by clicking here.