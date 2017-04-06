Fairmont Man Died of Accidental Drowning

Fairmont Police have released the cause of death for a man found in Budd Lake.

Preliminary reports say Robert Keith Mielke of Fairmont died as a result of accidental fresh water drowning.

That’s according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

A final determination and report will be made once toxicology results are completed.

Mielke was first reported missing April 1.

Fairmont Police began a search with the help of the Fairmont Fire Department and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly 24 hours after the search began; police received a call about something seen floating in Budd Lake near Gomsrud Park.

