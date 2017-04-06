KEYC - Crop Update: Soil Too Damp To Plant

Crop Update: Soil Too Damp To Plant

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -

We all think its a beautiful day outside, but farmers wish it was a little bit warmer.
Planting season is quickly approaching but after our wet fall last year and a fairly mild winter, the soil is a little too damp.
University of Minnesota Scientists at the Southern Research and Outreach Center say soil temps are actually a few degrees above normal.
Usually, soil is in the low 40s, but right now they're in the mid 40s.

"On the plus side, soils have been frost free for quite a while, so sub-surface, that moisture has had a little time to drain away. Once we get the top dried out, I think we'll be in pretty good shape," Tom Hoverstad said, a scientist with the Southern Research and Outreach Center.
 
Hoverstad also says we're about a week away from seeing farmers getting fertilizer out... but farmers are itching for the ground to dry out and warm up.