Crop Update: Soil Too Damp To Plant

We all think its a beautiful day outside, but farmers wish it was a little bit warmer.

Planting season is quickly approaching but after our wet fall last year and a fairly mild winter, the soil is a little too damp.

University of Minnesota Scientists at the Southern Research and Outreach Center say soil temps are actually a few degrees above normal.

Usually, soil is in the low 40s, but right now they're in the mid 40s.

"On the plus side, soils have been frost free for quite a while, so sub-surface, that moisture has had a little time to drain away. Once we get the top dried out, I think we'll be in pretty good shape," Tom Hoverstad said, a scientist with the Southern Research and Outreach Center.



Hoverstad also says we're about a week away from seeing farmers getting fertilizer out... but farmers are itching for the ground to dry out and warm up.