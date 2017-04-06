Hanska Library Gets New Location

After years of shuffling books to make way for area resident's wedding receptions, graduations and birthday parties...Hanska's Library books now have a permanent resting place. The new location is exactly what the small town was looking for.



For 24 years the Hanska Library has moved around...literally.



"Everything is on wheels and it has to be rolled into the backroom when this building is rented out," Hanska Library Director Darlene Nelson, said.



But now, thanks to generous donations from the community, a new space has been made available for the books to call home.



"My hope is that we will have raised enough funds for the first phase, so that we can be in by the first weekend in August," Nelson said.



The library is still working to raise enough money for must needed renovations; they're just over 4,000 dollars short. Something Nelson believes they will achieve because of how much the library means for Hanska.



"We don't have any schools so I think it's vital, I think it's something that's essential to the community. They talk about during the summer that if kids don't have access they get what they call the summer slump and if they have that summer after summer, by the time they get up to the sixth grade, it's not something they're ever going to be really able to catch up," Nelson said.



Hanska will continue to raise funds for their move with a dinner on April 29th. To find all of the library's upcoming fundraising opportunities you can visit their Facebook page.

--KEYC News 12

