Immigration Questions Answered at Seminar

There are lots of questions surrounding immigration, so tonight The School Sisters of Notre Dame hosted a seminar to help shed light on the situation.



"Immigration, Just the Facts" focused on the different ways immigrants gain entry into the United States and included facts about visas and vetting procedures, as well as statistics on immigrants in Minnesota. The presentation was from the Immigrant Law Center, a non-profit that represents clients and families across Minnesota with immigration matters. The purpose of the evening was to answer questions but also show that there is support out there.



"I think it's really important to reach out to the community so we can have important conversations about how we can protect those members of our community who may be most in danger now and think about ways we can bridge gaps between different communities," Attorney with the Immigrant Law Center Robyn Meyer-Thompson said.



Minnesota is among many states that are welcoming to refugees which is why Meyer-Thompson says discussions like these are so important.

--KEYC News 12