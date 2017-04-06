Blanche Wilson Murder For Hire Plot Caught On Tape By Undercover Officers

With Blanche Wilson's conviction yesterday in the murder for hire case in Le Sueur County, the evidence the state used to prove she tried to have her ex-husband killed became public.

And we have a first look into how law enforcement convinced Wilson that the job was done, and it's all on tape.



A joint effort between the Blue Earth and Le Sueur County Sheriff's office started with an informant learning about the mother and daughter murder for hire scheme, having a fake hitman contact the two to plan it out, staging the death of Shaun Wilson out in South Dakota, leading to an open and shut case that resulted in a 15 year prison sentence for Blanche Wilson, and an 11 year sentence for her mother, Linda Bloom.



