MSU Baseball Complex to be Named After Legendary Coach

The MSU baseball complex has a new name! The baseball facility will be called Bowyer Field after longtime head coach, Dean Bowyer. Bowyer coached the Mavericks for 32-years, leading them to NCAA post season play 21-times. The coach was inducted into the MSU, NSIC and ABCA Hall of Fames. His teams won 22 conference championships and made three national tournament appearances. Including his time at Minot State, Bowyer tallied 1054 career wins. An official dedication of Bowyer Field is set for next Friday when the Mavs host St. Cloud State for a NSIC double header.