UPDATE: Suspect Found Dead After 3 Killed In St. Paul Shooting

Updated: 10:57 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been found dead after three people were fatally shot and a fourth person was critically injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment building in St. Paul. Police using dogs found a 1{-year-old girl and one suspect hiding in a nearby shed about two hours later. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not injured. That suspect has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail. Police say the second suspect was found dead later Friday morning by officers canvassing the area. The cause hasn't been released. Officers were called to the building about 1 a.m. Police spokesman Steve Linders says it appears those involved knew one another and there is no risk to the public, but the investigation is continuing. *** ***

