Minneapolis Father Convicted Of Murder But Trial Continues

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A judge has convicted a Minneapolis father accused of killing his infant daughter last fall, but the trial isn't over yet.
    The attorney for Cory Morris is now trying to prove Morris wasn't legally responsible for killing 5-month-old Emersyn because of mental illness.
    Morris was accused of punching his baby numerous times because the infant was making noises while he watched TV last August.