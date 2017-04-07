KEYC - Body Of Eden Prairie Man Recovered From Carlton County Lake

Body Of Eden Prairie Man Recovered From Carlton County Lake

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Eden Prairie man from Bob Lake in Carlton County.
    The sheriff's office says the search for the man began Sunday evening after a friend who went to check on him discovered a canoe about 40 feet away from a dock, with the man's dog in it.
    The dog was rescued, and authorities called in a rescue squad with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The squad used underwater search equipment to find the body.
    The man wasn't immediately identified.