Iowa Senate Approves Joint School And City Elections

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill requiring Iowa's city and school elections to be held on the same day in an effort to boost voter participation.

The bill passed the Senate 36-13 on Tuesday and now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad.

If approved, school and city elections would be held after the first Monday in November during odd-number years.

Republican state Sen. Waylon Brown of St. Ansgar notes that the legislation wouldn't combine the administration of city and school elections until July 1, 2019.

The Iowa Association of School Boards and the Iowa State Education Association oppose the bill, while the Iowa League of Cities is undecided. The Iowa State Association of Counties supports the measure.