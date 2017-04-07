Developing Skills For Life After High School

Saturday, many men and women traveled to Le Sueur to partake in a unique race.
The Redwood Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place yesterday afternoon.
Dayton has canceled a meeting with business owners near Mille Lacs Lake after he was greeted by protesters who oppose how the state manages the lake's struggling walleye population.
A repeat offender is charged for the second time in less than a month with indecent exposure.
When a daycare in Fairmont was told its doors were closing, the city pulled together to offer a unique solution.
