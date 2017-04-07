Developing Skills For Life After High School

School days in Mankato aren't just focused on learning the core classes of math, science and reading. They're also helping students learn the skills needed for life after high school.

The Mankato Area Public Schools offers elective college prep classes called AVID for seventh through twelfth-grade students.

It stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination.

They develop skills like critical thinking, collaboration and writing needed for college and a career.

Part of the class includes hearing from area professionals. Today's guest at Mankato West was KEYC News 12's own Stacy Steinhagen.

AVID Grade 9 Instructor Kai Sill said, "Students might see adults and think, 'wow, they've got this all figured out, they just had this nice linear path, and everything worked perfectly for them,' but we really try to bring in a diversity of speakers to say "no it's hard. You've got to do the work; sometimes you'll fail.'"

AVID classes have been offered by the district for the last six years.

--KEYC News 12