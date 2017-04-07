Mankato Jersey Mike's Locations Raise Nearly $7,000 For LEEP During Month Of Giving

Jersey Mike’s in Mankato raises nearly $7,000 for LEEP during its 7th annual Month of Giving in March.

The fast food restaurant raised a total of $5.5 million for charities nationwide, jumping from $4 million raised in 2016.

March 29 was Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving, in which all proceeds from sales at the Mankato locations were donated to LEEP.

The 14 Minneapolis-St. Paul Jersey Mike’s locations raised over $90,000 throughout the month to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphona Society, Minnesota Chapter.