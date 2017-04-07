KETELSEN REPORT: Farmers Prepare For Upcoming Growing Season

As temperatures climb, activity on farms in the region is also heating up at farmers prepare for the upcoming growing season. Even though the calendar says early April, farmers aren't about to wait too long before getting in the fields.

Excessive soil moisture heading into spring is being talked about in many regions of the Midwest this year. Parts of Minnesota are no exception with subsoil at or near saturation levels. While having a bit drier conditions is optimal for early field work, there is still plenty of time for things to dry out. Andy Dimmel is a crop consultant for McPherson Crop Management.

Dimmel says, "There's plenty of moisture in the soil with all the big rainfalls that we had last fall and through the winter. I think, though, with some drying weather that's coming here these next few days, hopefully we should be in a good situation we just hope we don't get any big gulley washers early in the season to bring that water table back up again."

Dimmel says too much moisture can have an impact, especially on weed control. Something farmers should be watching.

"With all the moisture that's out there, I think it's really key that guys are putting pre-emerges on, both their corn and their soybeans to help with some residual control and keep the weeds out of the field from the start,"said Dimmel.

Optimal planting dates for corn and soybeans are still a ways off, and while planting early has some advantages, there can be issues with frost.

Optimal, if you look at university research is from the 20th to 25th of April to get going, typically, hopefully to be done by May 10th. And with soybeans, early May is the optimal time to get them planted and hopefully they're all in the ground by the 20, 25th of May.

When asked if soil temps play a role, DImmel said, "Absolutely. We wait for 50 degrees. Corn can't germinate until soil temps at 4 inches are 50 degrees or warmer, so that's key as well."

Coming into spring, soil moisture has been more than adequate, in fact, in most areas, it's been excessive. However, it looks like we're going to have dry weather over the next several days and this damp soil can turn dry very, very quickly. We may see field work coming next week.