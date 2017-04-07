Addressing The Need For Child Care In Rural Parts Of The State

For parents, finding early child care service providers can be tough.

But in some rural areas, there are no options.

Child care providers can serve an important role helping kids learn and grow, but they can be just as critical to parents.

SWIF Early Childhood Initiative Coordinator Shelly Grorud said, "If parents can't get good daycare, they can't go to work. They need a spot for their child, so they can be productive in their job."

But finding a provider with space in some rural areas can sometimes be as hard as getting a child to behave.

For McLeod County, the number of child care providers seeking a license has gone down in recent years, sometimes to the harm of small towns.

McLeod County Social Worker and Licensing Specialist Amy Berry said, "Glencoe we have, I think it's 14, and then it gets even smaller when it gets out to the Winsted, Lester Prairie, Brownton, Stewart area. Actually, right now, in Stewart, we don't have any licensed providers there."

It's an issue extending outside the borders of McLeod County, affecting most of the state according to a report by the Center for Rural Policy and Development.

To address some of that need, the Southwest Initiative Foundation launched the Bright Beginnings loan program last fall to add or support in–home and center–based provider.

SWIF Early Childhood Specialist Tari Niemeyer said, "The door's going to be wide open, so if they stumble upon something that is a surprise to them, we can help them out through that program."

It provides up to a $15,000 loan that a child care center can use for a number of expenses including licensing, buying playground equipment, to starting up or expanding.

It serves 23 counties in the southwest portion of the state (Big Stone, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Renville, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine, Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Pipestone, Murray, Cottonwood, Rock, Nobles, Jackson, Benton, Carver, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright), utilizing SWIF's work in their microloan program and Early Childhood Initiative.

Bright Beginnings also helps connect providers to additional resources to help their business succeed.

SWIF Entrepreneur Program Officer Jackie Turner said, "There is I think more of a need because there are so many resources and there are statewide resources, but in the rural area you might not know about it, and that's where we can come in and connect them to the right people."

Jackie Turner is currently working with three providers on the loan process.

To learn more, visit: https://swifoundation.org/southwest-initiative-foundation-introduces-bright-beginnings-program/

https://swifoundation.org/

--KEYC News 12