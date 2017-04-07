Prince Divorce Attorney Tells Judge He's Owed $600,000

An attorney who handled Prince's divorce from his second wife a decade ago has asked a Minnesota judge for $600,000 in what he says are unpaid legal bills from the rock superstar, who died of an accidental drug overdose nearly a year ago.

At a hearing Friday, an attorney for the trust company managing Prince's estate pointed out that Patrick Cousins' claim had already been rejected, and said that Cousins had missed a legal deadline for challenging that decision.

But Cousins, a West Palm Beach, Florida, attorney who handled Prince's 2007 divorce from Manuela Testolini, says he met all the requirements and is entitled to collect.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide, who's overseeing the estate case, said he'll rule on the motion next week.

