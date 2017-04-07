Dayton Signals Possible Compromise on Real ID Impasse

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has signaled a possible compromise on Real ID after saying he doesn't believe he can allow immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses without legislative approval.

Dayton said Monday that legislation is needed this session to be compliant with federal ID standards. Without a bill, a January 2018 deadline would bar Minnesota residents from using driver's licenses to board domestic flights or enter military bases.

House Republicans feared Dayton would use his ability to change state rules to allow people living in the country illegally to obtain licenses. The House ID bill bans them from licensure.

But with Dayton's admission that he needs the Legislature to make changes, Speaker Kurt Daudt says Republicans are willing to work with him to craft acceptable language.

-KEYC News 12