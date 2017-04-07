The Future of River Hills Mall

Store after store is closing their doors in River Hills Mall, but General Manager Andy Wilke says it's not what it seems.



"People see lots of barricades, vacant store fronts, but what they don't know is that there's a plan behind it," said Wilke.



Wilke says the barricades that stretch across the mall aren't because of store closings, but rather, a sign that an existing store is relocating to make room for new retailers.



"The big one is H&M. It's a 19,000 square foot store. As a result of that, we're going to be relocating 7 existing stores to new prototype stores," said Wilke.



This includes stores like Kay Jewelers, Aeropostale and Hallmark.



"I think it's a great thing for the mall to update and change things around," said River Hills Mall Hallmark Manager Debbie Winch.



Hallmark reopened their doors in their new location Thursday. While the business lost a few days of sales due to the move, workers say it was all worth it.



"It's all brand new and modern. We had all revisions on a lot of our sections so everything's really up to date again," said Winch.



Aeropostale will be the next store to relocate later this month. Managers also plan to begin construction on Pet Smart in the next few weeks.

As for stores like Sears, Wilke says the closing is a new opportunity for the mall to grow.



"We're excited to take that space and do something different. I don't think they've been the most exciting retailer over the last few years. We're going to take our time to figure out what's the best decision for our mall and our community," said Wilke.



Wilke says he is working with retailers on a national level to determine how to best fill the vacant space.

By the end of this year, every store in the mall is expected to be full.



"Not a lot of malls can say that these days, so we're really excited," said Wilke.



