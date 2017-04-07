Minnesota Leaders Call on Trump to Consult Congress on Syria

Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation from both parties mostly support President Donald's decision to launch a missile strike against Syria in response to this week's chemical attack. But they're insisting that the president needs to consult with Congress before any escalation of the conflict.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it was right to show Syrian President Bashar Assad that he will be held accountable.

Republican Rep. Jason Lewis says the U.S. should continue its efforts toward resolving the conflict.

Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum called on GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan recall the House from its recess to set clear limits on the use of U.S. troops.

Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison sharply criticized the president for failing to seek authorization in the absence of an imminent threat to the U.S.

