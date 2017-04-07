Pick of the Litter: Tiger

This week's pick of the litter is Tiger!

This 7–month old cat gets along well with other cats and kids, especially because he has declawed front paws.

He loves to explore new places and is very affectionate. You can always count on him to cuddle with you!

If you would like to meet Tiger or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.

--KEYC News 12