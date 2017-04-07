Salvation Army Gets Help From Community Resource Officer

The Salvation Army helps many men without shelter get off the streets during the winter...but they don't do it alone.

Six years ago, Mankato Public Safety adopted the Community Oriented Governance... where each officer was assigned a neighborhood.

Some would think Officer Wayne Terry got the short end of the stick, getting the neighborhood with the Salvation Army in its borders.



"Actually, I chose that neighborhood. I wanted to work with the Salvation Army and that population and that gave me the opportunity to do that," Officer Terry said.



Officer Terry has been on the force for 26 years, the community resource officer for this neighborhood, and homeless liaison for 6 of those years.

He takes pride in his work, getting men off the streets and connected to the resources they need.



"They respect him, they might get upset with him if he has to bring them in for an offense or anything, but they still respect him and treat him really well," Maj. Jon Fjellman said, of the Mankato Salvation Army said.



The Salvation Army says they called the cops about 30 times this last season, and, luckily, help is right across the street.



"Getting to know them, and building relationships with them was challenging at first, but over time, over the several years, I got to build a lot of good relationships and become very engaged with that community. Get to know their personal lives, their stories," Officer Terry said.



"He knows who are the ones that are sleeping outside if there is any. He's had relationships with them for many years... I'm new on the team. And so, he knows the people," Maj. Fjellman said.



Officer Terry said he's always available to them. He even goes to sit down and eat lunch with the clients at the shelter.



"And they'll come to me and ask me for advice. And being down there, I'm open, I'm accessible to them. Where normally they might not be comfortable contacting the police about a problem," Officer Terry said.



Officer Terry served on the committee that created the new program and rules the Salvation Army has acquired... Putting his years of experience with the organization to good use.



--KEYC News 12