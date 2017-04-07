Loyola Moving All Classes To Good Counsel Campus

All students at Loyola Catholic School in Mankato will be taught at the Good Counsel Campus starting this fall, after the school's board of trustees voted for campus unification last night.



The middle schoolers at the Fitzgerald campus on fifth street will be moved to the upper campus on the top of the hill, making it a full pre-K - 12 facility.



"There were renovations done last summer that allow for us to move into this building as one campus and this is something that will allow us to come together as a school community," Principal Andy Bemmels said.

Loyola has looked at being a one campus school in the past, starting back in 2001, with subsequent attempts failing in 2005 and 2007.

It's an open question as to the future of the school they leave behind.

"We're leaving behind a great history and tradition at Fitzgerald. We're still going got use the gym and stage," Bemmels said.

The first year where the entire student body will be in one building will be this fall, the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

-- KEYC News 12.