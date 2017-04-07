MNDOT Meets to Discuss State Transportation Program

The Region Nine Development Commission and Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization met today to touch base on the next four years of projects.



Friday's meeting of the Transportation Advisory Committee was a chance for members of MNDOT and area officials to discuss their commitments from now until 2021. The projects all have funding attached to them and will go on as planned.

But a change is in the works for one area road project.



"We had a Highway 99 project from the eastside of St. Peter to Le Center that we moved up to occur this summer because the pavement is rutted and we want to take care of it now instead of waiting until 2019 when it was programmed," MNDOT District 7 Lisa Bigham said.



The meeting wasn't only about upcoming construction projects. As part of the Statewide Bicycle Plan that was adopted in 2016 MNDOT District 7 has set a goal for 2017-2018 to establish bike routes and connect the corridors identified in the State Bicycle Route Network.



"Planning on Highway 22 Mapleton and St. Peter and some bike planning along that corridor between Mankato and St. Peter," Bigham said.



Also discussed today was a new Land to Air Express, a new bus service connecting communities along the Highway 169 corridor beginning April 17th.

--KEYC News 12