Minnesota Pheasants Inc. Annual Banquet

The Blue Earth County Chapter of Minnesota Pheasants Incorporated is celebrating its 31st year. At their Annual Banquet, the volunteer based organization celebrated their year and raised money.



One hundred percent of the funds from the banquet stays within Blue Earth County to be used for acquisition and restoration of wildlife areas that are used by the public. Since 1987, the organization has helped restore over 3,000 acres in our county.



"We are principally responsible for a lot of the tree plantings, upland types of grasses in most of the wildlife management areas and we work in conjunction with other conservation organizations and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service," Blue Earth County Chapter of Minnesota Pheasants Incorporated Vice President Eric Anderson, said.



Mankato Motor Company and Dale Schmitt donated $23,000 to Minnesota Pheasants Incorporated and their efforts.