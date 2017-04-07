KEYC - New Rugby Club Excited For Season

New Rugby Club Excited For Season

Posted:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Excitement is in the air as the Mankato Marauders rugby team prepares for their second game this season.

Rugby is about contact with players laying it all out there to create some big plays.

"I guess you've got to be a little bloodthirsty, because we like to smash skulls out here is what we call it, so it's a big camaraderie of people getting together and having a good time," said Bob Eischens, MSU Rugby Alumni President. 

A new Rugby team is hitting the pitch for its first full season in the area.

The Mankato Marauders are a group of players from all over Southern Minnesota hoping to grow the captivating sport.

"It's been a brainchild for years, people have always brought it up, but never had the incentive to make it come to fruition to start it back up. I had lived here a couple years ago. The thought had started back then, then I moved back to Sioux Falls, and they said, 'okay we need to do this.' We had about 12 guys that were sitting around doing nothing and I said alright, let's start the team," said Dustin Evans, Marauders Coach/Player.

The squad's crashing into the season with a first place finish at a tournament last weekend in Wayne Nebraska outscoring opponents by a whopping 113–5.

"It's coming together pretty well, a big part of this game is having a fluency with the players and knowing where they're going to break or pitch the ball, and go to the ground. You really have to get to know your players and team, and that's what's going to make us great," said Eischens. 

Now that the team is here, players hope the Marauders are here to stay.

"I was a little bit skeptical when I first started it, and it's a lot of time and effort to put into it, and it's a contact sport so some people kind of shy away from that, so I say come out, give it a couple of practices, and you'll fall in love," said Evans. 

Mankato's always looking for more players, and you can visit their Facebook page for more information.

The Marauders take the field Saturday for a round robin against a couple of squads including the MSU Mavericks.

