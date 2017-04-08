Car Catches Fire In Sibley County

A car caught on fire after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old man was traveling northbound on Hwy 5 West of Green Isle when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car began to roll and eventually caught on fire and burned.

Authorities say the driver faces non-life threatening injuries.

Green Isle Fire and Rescue assisted on the scene.

--KEYC News 12