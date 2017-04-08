Mass Document Shredding Event Ensures Proper Recycling

The Blue Earth County Environmental Services held a Mass Document Shredding event. Cars lined up for the free event, hoping to get all of their documents properly shredded and recycled. Recycling coordinators said people should shred documents that have sensitive identification information on it to protect themselves from ID theft, but when people shred the papers at home and then toss the shredded paper in the recycling bin, it actually can do more harm than good.



"At the sorting facility, it flies all over everything. And it gets in with the plastic and the glass. It's a contaminant there. Plus it makes a mess and has to be cleaned up. So it doesn't get in to be recycled," Jean Lundquist, a recycling coordinator said.

Lundquist said the papers will be properly shredded and then immediately brought to the proper recycling plant so that those pesky paper bits don't contaminate other recyclables. They say they will have another Mass Document Shredding event in the fall.