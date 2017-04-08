College Student Suffers Minor Injury In Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating after someone accidentally fired a gun at a University of St. Thomas Residence hall.

St. Paul police say a man accidentally discharged the gun around 7 Friday evening in Flynn Hall.

According to officers, the bullet grazed the person who fired the weapon, but it didn't hit anyone else.

We don't know who the man is, but he didn't suffer any serious injuries.

Right now, the scene is clear and it is safe to go in Flynn Hall.

St. Paul Police are investigating.

