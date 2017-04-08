Guided Bison Tour Popular Event

People went on a guided tour to learn about the Bison here in Mankato.

"We're doing bison tours," Scott Kudelka said excitedly.



Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka hopped on a bus full of visitors eager to learn more about the Bison that live here.



"We're actually talking about the importance of Bison, why they're here," Kudelka said.



The Bison range is actually an intense conservation effort. At one time, there used to be more than 30 million roaming, but now, there are less than half a million, and they're mostly raised for Agriculture. They're trying to expand more native herds and it's drawing packs full of people.



"I think it's really blown up to be a big attraction for a lot of people, I see more people at this park than I've ever seen before," Brenda Davey, a Minneopa park-goer said.



"I think because people are so excited about the bison and just being able to see North America's largest mammal... and then have the ability to have someone like myself give them all that kind of information they just ever get that chance," Kudelka said.

Getting to see the largest mammal up close and personal.



"It feels huge. Very huge. From afar, they look smaller, like cattle, but when you're' up close they're very large," Davey said.



If you want to join in on a guided bison tour and learn about how the herd is doing and other fun bison buzz...



"Some of the more interesting facts, how fast can they run, how much do they weigh, how high can they jump..." Kudelka said.



You can click here and learn how to per-register for the event.

