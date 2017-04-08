Winnebago Restaurant Debuts Burger Inspired By Guy Fieri

Plate after plate is being licked clean at Ann Marie's Kitchen during the restaurants grand opening Saturday.

But the one thing on the menu everyone is talking about?



"The Guy's Big Boy Burger, which is a half-pound of ground beef, pulled pork, brisket, bacon, barbecue sauce and coleslaw on a barbeque bun," said Co-owner Scott Reisenbigler.



Co-owner Katie Reisenbigler added, "We've already sold about five of those today in the last hour, so it's been a pretty good hit."



City Administrator Chris Ziegler was the first customer to take on the challenge of eating the entire thing.



"It was amazing. I won't be able to eat for the rest of the day today probably, but it was really good," said Ziegler.



The restaurant novelty is named after Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.



"The whole idea is to get Guy down here from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. We decided we were going to call it the Guy's Big Boy Burger, so if you come in to eat, we want you to hashtag it and maybe we can get him to come to Winnebago," said Scott.



The restaurant even features a wall for all of those who dare to indulge.



"We've got a Big Boy Board up here with pictures of people that eat it," said Katie.



And even though the restaurant has their eyes set on Fieri walking through the door one day, they still are just as thrilled to serve their local customers.



"We've heard people say that it's so nice to see cars lined on the street at night and during the day again. Highway169 runs right through here, it's a busy street, but there's not a lot of businesses. We'd like to revitalize that and get more people here," said Katie.



Ziegler added, "We're a small town but we have a big heart. It's really going to help generate a lot of interest in business on Main Street."



Owners say the restaurant focuses on serving good food, fast. They've made it a goal to serve every customer their meal within 12 minutes of ordering.

