Thousands Compete In Scheels Half Marathon

Thousands of runners are fully embracing Saturday's warm temperatures during the first-ever Scheels Half Marathon.



The 13.1 mile race goes around town and follows the Sakatah trail in Mankato.

Organizers say the race complements the Mankato Marathon, giving runners a head start on training for the 26.2 race that will happen this fall.



"We thought this would be a great way to get people going and training for this season. We had no idea the turnout would be this good, so it's really fun to see that," said Scheels Assistant Store Leader Brandon Knudsvig.



Tim Hardy of North Mankato came in first place, finishing the race in just one hour, 10 minutes and 54 seconds.

Heidi Johnson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was the first female to cross the finish line at one hour, 26 minutes and 35 seconds.

--KEYC News 12