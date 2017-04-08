Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing A Man In Albert Lea

Authorities say a 32-year-old man is arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Albert Lea.

According to Albert Lea Police, Travis Anthony Larsen is being held on preliminary charges of second-degree assault after he reportedly stabbed another male inside a residence.

Police say it happened on the 400-block of Lynwood Drive just after 5 a.m. this morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with stabbing injuries inside the residence.

Police say Larsen was hiding in the residence. Police have not released any information about what caused the incident.

Officials say the victim was treated for injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and has since been released.

Larsen is being held in the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

