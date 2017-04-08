Authorities Identify Victim Of Bob Lake Drowning

Authorities have identified a drowning victim in Bob Lake in Carlton County.

The sheriff's office says the body of 67-year-old Steven Tickle, of Eden Prairie, was recovered Thursday. The search for Tickle began Sunday evening after a friend who went to check on him discovered a canoe about 40 feet away from a dock, with the man's dog in it.

The dog was rescued, and authorities called in a rescue squad with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The squad used underwater search equipment to find the body.

